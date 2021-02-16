PM to inaugurate key oil and gas sector projects in Tamil Nadu tomorrow

AMN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu tomorrow via video conferencing. He will dedicate to the nation the Ramanathapuram – Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali. He will also lay the foundation stone of Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam.
These projects will result in substantial socio-economic benefits and will boost the country’s march towards Urja Atmanirbharta. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.