इंडियन आवाज़     29 Apr 2022 09:14:24      انڈین آواز

PM to inaugurate Global Patidar Business Summit on April 29

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Global Patidar Business Summit (GPBS) on Friday via video conferencing. Sardardham is organizing GPBS under Mission-2026 to provide an impetus to socio-economic development of Patidar community.

The Summit is organized every two years. The first two Summits were held in Gandhinagar in 2018 and 2020 and the current Summit is now being held in Surat.

The main theme of GPBS-2022 is Aatmanirbhar Community to Aatmanirbhar Gujarat and India. The Summit aims to bring together small, medium and large enterprises within the community; nurture and support new entrepreneurs and provide training and employment assistance to the educated youth.

The three-day Summit covers various aspects of government’s industrial policy, MSMEs, start-ups and innovation among others.

