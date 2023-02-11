इंडियन आवाज़     12 Feb 2023 12:43:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM to inaugurate Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two day visit to Rajasthan and Karnataka from Sunday. On 12th February, the Prime Minister will reach Dausa at around 3 PM to lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation road development projects worth over 18,100 crore rupees. He will dedicate Delhi-Dausa- Lalsot section of Delhi Mumbai Expressway to the Nation. Operationalization of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and provide a big boost to economic development of the entire region.The 246 kilometer section has been developed at a cost of more than 12 thousand 150 crore rupees.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of 247 kilometres of National Highway projects to be developed at a cost of more than 5 thousand 940 crore rupees.

Next day at around 9.30 AM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru. The theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the event will focus on displaying indigenous technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies. Prime Minister’s emphasis on Aatmanirbharta in the Indian Defence sector will also be displayed, as the event will showcase the country’s progress in design leadership, growth in UAVs sector, Defence Space and futuristic technologies.

Aero India 2023 will witness participation by more than 80 countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہردلعزیز شاعر امجد اسلام امجد اس دنیا میں نہیں رہے

معروف شاعر، ڈراما نویس اور کالم نگار امجد اسلام امجد 79 سال کی ...

RBI بھارتیہ ریزروبینک نے ریپوریٹ میں 25 بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ کیا ہے

AMN ریزروبینک آف انڈیا نے ریپوریٹ میں 25بیسس پوائنٹس کا اضافہ ...

آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کی مجلس عاملہ کے اجلاس میں متعدد تجاویز منظور کی گئیں

لکھنؤ، ۵؍ فروری ۲۰۲۳ءدارالعلوم ندوۃ العلماء لکھنؤمیں آل انڈ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

PEC demands a fair probe into death of Journalist in Maharashtra

Shashikant Warishe died after he was mowed down in Rajapur by a vehicle allegedly being driven by Pandharinath ...

Journalist Siddiqui Kappan Released From Jail After 28 Months

NEW DELHI / Lucknow: Journalist from Kerala Siddique Kappan released from Lucknow jail Thursday after bein ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Aero India 2023: DRDO to display wide range of indigenously-developed products and technologies

@DRDO_India The 14th Aero India event will be held in Bengaluru between 13th and 17th of this month. The e ...

ISRO successfully launches second developmental flight of SSLV-D2 from Sriharikota

@isro The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched the second developmental fli ...

@Powered By: Logicsart