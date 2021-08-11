MPs who created ruckus in Rajya Sabha will face action, says Chairman Venkaiah Naidu
PM to address Investor Summit in Gujarat on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address Investor Summit in Gujarat on Friday through video conferencing. The Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy. It will also draw focus on the synergies presented by the ship breaking industry at Alang, for development of an integrated scrapping hub.

The Summit is being organized by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Government of Gujarat. It will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat and will see participation from potential investors, industry experts, and concerned central and state government ministries.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani will also be present on the occasion.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.

