PM to address Chintan Shivir of State Home Ministers to be held at Surajkund in Haryana

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Chintan Shivir of Home Ministers of states on Friday via video-conferencing. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will preside over the two-day event to be held at Surajkund in Haryana from Thursday.

Home Ministers of States and the Lieutenant Governors and Administrators of Union Territories will participate in the conference. State Home Secretaries, Director Generals of Police and Director Generals of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations will also attend the Chintan Shivir.

Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the conference. Its objective is to prepare an Action Plan for the implementation of “Vision 2047” and ‘Panch Pran’ announced in the Independence Day speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this year.

The Chintan Shivir, in the spirit of cooperative federalism, aims to bring more synergy in planning and coordination between various stakeholders at centre and state levels.