PM speech in Rajya Sabha a reflection of Congress fear: Rahul Gandhi

‘Just Congress-bashing, nothing on key issues’

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said PM Narendra Modi’s attacks on the Congress and his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru were a reflection of his fear because the grand old party was speaking the truth and “exposing lies”.

The whole (PM’s) speech was about what the Congress did not do, what Pt Nehru did not do. But nothing on BJP’s promises. I don’t care if you attack the Congress, be my guest, but do your job. — Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader

“They (BJP) are a little afraid of the Congress. There is a little anxiety because the Congress speaks the truth… They have spawned lies. So, fear is natural. That showed in Parliament. The whole speech was about what the Congress did not do, what Pt Nehru did not do. But nothing on BJP’s promises. There is fear,” Gandhi said.

“I don’t care if you attack the Congress or my great grandfather. Be my guest, but do your job,” he said. “My great grandfather sacrificed his entire life for the country. I don’t need certificates from anyone for Pt Nehru,” he added. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who recently cited instances of China and Pakistan working together while the Congress-led government was at the Centre, “doesn’t know his job very well”, he said. “The fact is that the Belt and Road (initiative) of $90 billion; Pakistan military people sitting in China looking into Pakistan and China’s military strategy, Chinese troops in PoK. He (foreign minister) has to understand that there is something new that is taking place,” he said.

“The fact is the Chinese have entered Ladakh, positioned themselves in Doklam. You (government) are asleep. Please wake up because it is very dangerous for the country. If you like abusing the Congress, like abusing Nehru, be my guest, but keep doing your job,” he said.

“I am warning you on China and Pakistan proximity,” he said.