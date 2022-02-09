FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     09 Feb 2022 06:36:39      انڈین آواز

PM speech in Rajya Sabha a reflection of Congress fear: Rahul Gandhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

‘Just Congress-bashing, nothing on key issues’

AMN / NEW DELHI

Image

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said PM Narendra Modi’s attacks on the Congress and his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru were a reflection of his fear because the grand old party was speaking the truth and “exposing lies”.

The whole (PM’s) speech was about what the Congress did not do, what Pt Nehru did not do. But nothing on BJP’s promises. I don’t care if you attack the Congress, be my guest, but do your job. — Rahul Gandhi, Congress Leader

“They (BJP) are a little afraid of the Congress. There is a little anxiety because the Congress speaks the truth… They have spawned lies. So, fear is natural. That showed in Parliament. The whole speech was about what the Congress did not do, what Pt Nehru did not do. But nothing on BJP’s promises. There is fear,” Gandhi said.

“I don’t care if you attack the Congress or my great grandfather. Be my guest, but do your job,” he said. “My great grandfather sacrificed his entire life for the country. I don’t need certificates from anyone for Pt Nehru,” he added. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who recently cited instances of China and Pakistan working together while the Congress-led government was at the Centre, “doesn’t know his job very well”, he said. “The fact is that the Belt and Road (initiative) of $90 billion; Pakistan military people sitting in China looking into Pakistan and China’s military strategy, Chinese troops in PoK. He (foreign minister) has to understand that there is something new that is taking place,” he said.

“The fact is the Chinese have entered Ladakh, positioned themselves in Doklam. You (government) are asleep. Please wake up because it is very dangerous for the country. If you like abusing the Congress, like abusing Nehru, be my guest, but keep doing your job,” he said.

“I am warning you on China and Pakistan proximity,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Bopanna-Ramkumar win doubles title at Tata Open Maharashtra

Harpal Singh Bedi Pune, 6 February : Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan staged a stunning r comebac ...

China’s Olympics Kick Off with Pomp, Lockdowns and Boycotts

AMN / WEB DESK China on Friday officially launched the 2022 Winter Olympic Games with the opening ceremony ...

Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra nominated for Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Award

AMN Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has been nominated for the prestigious Laureus World Sport ...

خبرنامہ

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے , روزگار پر خاص توجہ سے BUDGET 2022-23

وزیر خزانہ نے مرکزی بجٹ پیش کیا، آئندہ سال کے لیے نو اعشاریہ ...

بجٹ میں بنیادی ڈھانچے پر خاص توجہ سے روزگار کے فوری موقعے پیدا ہوں گے: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے کہا ہے کہ اثاثوں کے اخراجات میں ...

ہندوستان میں کورونا کے دوران غریبوں کی تعداد دو گنی لیکن 40ارب پتیوں کا اضافہ

جاوید اخترعالمی ادارے آکسفیم کی رپورٹ کے مطابق کورونا وائرس ...

MARQUEE

National Tourism Day being celebrated

National Tourism Day being celebrated

Tourism AMN National Tourism Day is being celebrated today. The day is observed on the 25th of January e ...

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Tourists thrilled as Shimla gets mild snowfall

Shimla Himachal Pradesh capital and one of the favourite tourists destination Shimla on Saturday received a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart