PM speaks to CMs of UP, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan on 2nd wave of corona

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Rajasthan & Puducherry today to assess the ground situation in these States due to the second wave of corona pandemic.

He also took stock of the pandemic management strategies adopted by the State governments in order to tackle the situation.

Prime Minister had on Saturday held a high level meeting with Cabinet Secretary and other senior government officials to assess the COVID related situation and the vaccination programme in the country.