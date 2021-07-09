PM reviews measures taken to boost production and supply of oxygen

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country. During the review meeting, officials briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on installation of PSA Oxygen plants across the country. More than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are being set up across the nation.

The Prime Minister was informed that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than four lakh oxygenated beds. Mr. Modi instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and work closely with the state governments.

Officers apprised the Prime Minister that they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants. The Prime Minister asked them to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed to ensure that each district has trained personnel available. Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around eight thousand people across the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi also stressed on deploying advanced technology like Internet of Things to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P. K. Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra and other senior officials attended the meeting.