Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
JEE Main exam dates are out; “Not Going Anywhere”: Uddhav Thackeray Trashes Talks Of Patch-Up With BJP
Chirag threatens to move court if uncle gets Cabinet berth on LJP’s quota
“Will Do What Sonia Gandhi Decides”: Amarinder Singh Amid Rift With Sidhu
Centre creates new ‘Ministry of Co-operation’
इंडियन आवाज़     09 Jul 2021 10:46:39

PM reviews measures taken to boost production and supply of oxygen

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country. During the review meeting, officials briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on installation of PSA Oxygen plants across the country. More than 1500 PSA Oxygen plants are being set up across the nation.

The Prime Minister was informed that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES would be functional, they would support more than four lakh oxygenated beds. Mr. Modi instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and work closely with the state governments.

Officers apprised the Prime Minister that they are in regular touch with officers from state governments regarding fast-tracking the oxygen plants. The Prime Minister asked them to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants. He also directed to ensure that each district has trained personnel available. Officials informed him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around eight thousand people across the country.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi also stressed on deploying advanced technology like Internet of Things to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P. K. Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary D S Mishra and other senior officials attended the meeting.

SPORTS

Good work done so far under Kiren Rijiju will continue; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Harpal Singh Bedi  Anurag Thakur on Thursday took charge as the 17th sports minister of the country succe ...

Manpreet Singh-led side will do at Tokyo what previous teams couldn’t do: Ace striker Jagbir Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace striker and two- time Olympian Jagbir Singh has exuded confidence that Manpreet Singh ...

Golf Udayan Mane makes the cut, with Anirban Lahiri makes up two-member men’s team for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi Ace golfer Udayan Mane has made the cut to become the second Indian in the 60-player fiel ...

خبرنامہ

یوسف خان سے دلیپ کمار تک کا سفر

WEB DESK ہندوستان کی تقسیم سے قبل اور حالیہ پاکستان کے صوبے خیب ...

’شہنشاہ جذبات‘ دلیپ کمار انتقال کرگئے

شہنشاہ جذبات ہندوستانی فلمی دنیا کے بےتاج بادشاہ دلیپ کمار ہ ...

دلیپ کمار ہمارے عہد کے ورسٹائل و لیجنڈری اداکار تھے،: عمران خان

WEB DESK پاکستان کے وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے بولی وڈ لیجنڈری اداک ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

35 journos killed in 2021 worldwide, India lost 2 scribes to violence

1586 media persons succumbed to Covid-19 since Mach 2020 where India tops the list with 259 casualties AMN ...

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

