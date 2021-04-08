PM reviews COVID-19 vaccination with CMs

Calls for mass vaccination programme from 11th to 14th April

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for mass vaccination programme from 11th to 14th of this month and observe as vaccination festival.

11th April is the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule and 14th is the birth anniversary of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

Mr Modi urged the youth to come forward and help senior citizens and others who need help for registe for COVID Vaccination.

Interacting with Chief Ministers of states this evening on Covid situation through video conferencing, Mr Modi stressed on the need to create micro containment zones to effectively contain the rising cases of Covid-19.

He urged States to intensify their efforts on war-footing.

Mr Modi said, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states have crossed the peak of first wave and some other states are also moving towards it quickly.

He said, it is a worrying and serious concern for all. He said, the country has already crossed the time of peak of the first wave and the growth rate this time is faster than the first wave.

Mr Modi expressed disappointment that in some states people have turned casual compared to the last time and administration too seems to be lazy.

The Prime Minister said, a challenging situation is emerging again.

He urged the states to focus on Test, Track, Treat, Covid appropriate behaviour and Covid Management.

The Prime Minister appealed States to stress on COVID-19 testing and the target is to do 70 per cent RT-PCR tests.

He said, let the number of positive cases come high, but maximum testing must be done.

Mr Modi said, proper sample collection is very important and it can be checked through proper governance.

He said, despite challenges, we have better experience, resources and COVID Vaccines than ever before.

Mr Modi said, Governments have to ensure that contact tracing is done rigorously and everybody follows SOPs released by Health Ministry.

He said, along with public participation, our hard working doctors and health-care staff have helped a lot in handling the situation and are still doing it.

Mr Modi said, once again we need to raise awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and following COVID19 safety protocols.

The meeting came in the wake of steep rise in fresh infections. Mr Modi also discussed the ongoing vaccination drive during the virtual meet.