FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2020 08:45:48      انڈین آواز

PM reviews COVID-19 situation; appreciates efforts of his government

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the Covid 19 situation in the country. He took stock of the situation in various parts of the country and the preparedness of various states. Mr. Modi stressed on the need to observe personal hygiene and social discipline in public places.

He said awareness about Covid-19 should be disseminated widely and a continuous emphasis should be laid on preventing spread of the infection. The Prime Minister reiterated that there is no room for any complacency in this regard. He appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi.

Mr. Modi further directed that similar approach should be adopted with other State Governments in containing the Covid-19 pandemic in the entire NCR area.

The successful example of surveillance and home based care through ‘DhanvantriRath’ in Ahmedabad was highlighted and it was directed that it may be emulated in other places.

The Prime Minister also directed that real time national level monitoring and guidance should be provided to all affected States and places with high test positivity rate.

The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Member, NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Asia Cup Cricket tournament postponed till June 2021

AMN The Asia Cup Cricket tournament, which was scheduled to be held in September this year, has been postpo ...

International Cricket back in action

1st test match between England, West Indies to be played at Ageas Bowl, London today AMN The first crick ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India poised to emerge as world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country

AMN India is poised to emerge as the world’s largest electronics and mobile manufacturing country. Union ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

MARQUEE

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

All centrally protected monuments open in non- containment zones

AMN Government has decided to open all the Centrally protected monuments by completely abiding with safety ...

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

Tourism Ministry conducts webinar on ‘Vedic Food and Spices of India’

WEB DESK To showcase the benefits about our country’s ancient form of health science, Tourism Ministry co ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!