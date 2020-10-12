Home Ministry asks States to probe rape cases within two months
12 Oct 2020

PM releases Rs 100 commemorative coin in honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia

NEW / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a commemorative 100 rupee coin in the honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia. One of the founder members of BJP, Vijaya Raje Scindia is also popularly known as the Rajmata of Gwalior.

Paying tribute to the leader, Mr. Modi said, the life and work of Rajmata Scindia was always connected to the aspirations of the poor and her life was all about Jan Seva. He said, she was one of the personalities who gave direction to India in the last century and witnessed every important phase of Indian politics.

The Prime Minister said, Rajmata Scindia dedicated her life for the future of the nation and renounced all her happiness for the future generations of the country. He said, her life exemplifies that love for the nation and a democratic temperament is all that is needed for serving others.

Enumerating a series of progressive reforms and developments in the country, Mr. Modi said, Rajmata Scindia would have been happy to see these positive changes.

The programme was attended by Union Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel and close relatives of Rajmata Scindia’s family.

