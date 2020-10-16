PM releases commemorative coin of Rs 75 to mark 75th Anniversary of FAO

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a commemorative coin of 75-rupee denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

On the occasion, Mr. Modi said, the commemorative coin launched today marks the respect of 130 crore Indians towards the pivotal role played by FAO to mitigate the effects of malnutrition.

He also dedicated 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops to the nation. Prime Minister said, till 2014 only one variety of seed was made available to the farmers, however, the government has in the last 6 years introduced 45 new varieties of seeds in the country.

He said, even when the world was reeling under the corona pandemic, the government reached out to the people in the country and ensured availability of nutritious food to over 80 crore people.