PM reaffirms gratitude towards doctors, healthcare workers on World Health Day

ONKAR SINGH / NEW DELHI

World Health Day is being observed today. It is celebrated on 7 April every year to mark the anniversary of the founding of World Health Organization.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we should not only pray for each other’s good health and well-being but also reaffirm our gratitude towards all those doctors, nurses, medical staff and healthcare workers who are bravely leading the battle against the COVID-19 menace.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said that we Should also ensure that we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. Mr Modi expressed hope that the day will also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health.