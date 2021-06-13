PM Netanyahu’s 12-year reign set to end as Israeli Parliament Knesset to vote on a new government today

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign is set to end as the country’s Parliament, Knesset will vote on a new government today. The crunch Knesset vote will either end Netanyahu’s tenure or return Israel to a stalemate leading to a fifth general election in less than two years.

An eight-party alliance, ranging from the right-wing Jewish Nationalist Yamina party to Arab lawmakers, was formed early this month by centrist politician Yair Lapid centrist and ultra-nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Hi tech millionaire Bennett, also a former Defence Minister, will serve as premier for two years before the coalition architect Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party takes over. They will head a government that comprises parties from across the political spectrum, including for the first time one that represents the 21 per cent Arab minority.

71 year old Netanyahu, the most dominant politician of his generation, is facing corruption charges in an ongoing trial, which he has dismissed as a conspiracy. He failed to form a government after Elections in March, the fourth in two years.

Today’s crucial Knesset session is due to open at 6.30 pm Indian Standard Time. Bennett, Lapid and Netanyahu will speak before the vote.