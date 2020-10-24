PM Narenda Modi inaugurates three key projects in Gujarat through video conferencing

FILE PHOTO

AMN

Prime Minister Narenda Modi today inaugurated three key projects in Gujarat through video conferencing. Mr Modi launched the ‘Kisan Suryodaya Yojana’ for the farmers of Gujarat which will provide day time power supply to farmers for irrigation.

He also inaugurated the Paediatric Heart Hospital attached with U.N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre and a Mobile Application for tele-cardiology at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Ropeway at Girnar which will enable tourists and devotees to reach the peak of Mount Girnar in just 7.5 minutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Modi said, the Kisan Suryodaya Yojana starting from Junagadh, Gir Somnath will bring a new dawn in the lives of farmers. He said, in the coming days, this scheme will be implemented in more than one thousand villages and will make the everyday life of millions of farmers easier.

Prime Minister said, we have to adopt the mantra of per drop more crop and through this way, farmers will be able to arrange micro irrigation by getting electricity during the day.

Prime Minister said, today, U.N. Mehta is one of the largest cardiac hospitals in India. He said, efforts are being made to connect every village with better health facilities. Mr Modi said, under Ayushman Bharat, 21 lakh people from Gujarat have received treatment.

The Prime Minister said, with the start of world class ropeway facility on Girnar mountain, the distance to visit the temple will be covered in just 7 to 8 minutes. He said, this will also boost tourism in the state.