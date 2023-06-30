PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative had impressive effect on Indian economy, says Putin

AMN / WEB DESK

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ concept has had a “visible effect” on the Indian economy, Mr Putin said while speaking at an event in Moscow As per the report of Russian state-controlled international news television network, the Russian President drew India’s example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia. Mr Putin said ” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept ‘Make in India’ and it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy.

Recently, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov in New Delhi said that the special Russia-India strategic partnership” has shown strength and is “growing stronger as ever During the state reception hosted in the national capital that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation ‘. Envoy Alipov said there have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia – India relations,”. Lauding the ‘special Russia – India strategic partnership’, the envoy said, the indispensable truth however is- the special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown strength and we keep growing stronger than ever.