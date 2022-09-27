Tuesday, September 27, 2022
PM Modi with other world leaders attend State funeral of Ex Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

The state funeral of former Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe is underway in Tokyo. His ashes were carried into Tokyo’s Budokan hall by his widow Akie Abe where thousands of mourners have gathered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other world leaders are attending the State Funeral.

Earlier, Mr Modi held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida this morning. He conveyed his deepest condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He noted the contributions of late Prime Minister Abe in strengthening India-Japan partnership as well in conceptualizing the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues. The leaders renewed their commitment towards further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and in working together in the region and in various international groupings and institutions. Mr Modi reached Tokyo in the wee hours this morning.

