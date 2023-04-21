इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2023 07:31:03      انڈین آواز
PM Modi wishes UAE President & PM on the occasion of Eid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. Prime Minister Modi added that the festival reminds us of the ties of peace, harmony and brotherhood that bind India and the UAE and their people together.

Mr. Modi hailed the vision of Sheikh Mohamed which has enabled millions of Indians to live in the UAE for decades with dignity and respect. He also conveyed deep satisfaction at the continued growth in the India-UAE bilateral relationship across a wide range of areas in the past year.

Prime Minister Modi also wished Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. The Prime Minister thanked Sheikh Mohamed for taking good care of the millions of Indians who have made Dubai their second home with honour and respect. He hailed the mutual trust between the UAE and India which is reflected in the growing and thriving Indian diaspora.

