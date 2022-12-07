PM Modi urges political parties to make Winter Session of Parliament more productive

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all political parties to take collective efforts to make the Winter Session of Parliament more productive. Talking to media in the Parliament House complex today morning, Mr. Modi appealed to them to give chance to young members to participate in debates which will help in shaping their future. He said, efforts will be made to take important decisions during the session, while keeping in mind to take the country to new heights.

Describing the session as significant, the Prime Minister said, it is taking place at a time when India has assumed the Presidency of the G20, and the country has entered into Amrit Kaal. He said, G20 is a unique opportunity to display India’s capabilities before the world.