इंडियन आवाज़     31 Oct 2022 04:12:14      انڈین آواز

PM Modi urges people to refrain from negative narratives

Rashtriya Ekata Divas parade

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the Rashtriya Ekata Divas parade at the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Gujarat today. Prime Minister also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister said Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is a tribute to the invaluable role of Sardar Patel in unifying our nation. He said unity has always been a uniqueness of India but there are attempts to break and divide the country even today. He urged people to refrain from the negative narratives that try to divide the country into the lines of religion, caste and language.

Prime Minister said all the policies of the central government aim at bringing the people of the last mile into the mainstream of development by offering equal opportunities to all citizens as envisioned by Sardar Patel.

He condoled the loss of lives in the bridge collapse tragedy at Morbi yesterday. Mr. Modi said the centre is offering all possible help to the state government. He assured that the government is standing shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims.

Ekata Divas parade witnessed the participation of contingents of BSF and of five State Police Forces. Apart from the contingents, six Police Sports Medal winners of the Commonwealth Games 2022 also participated in the Parade. Cultural programmes were cancelled in the wake of the Morbi Bridge collapse tragedy.

Later, Prime Minister also attended the culmination of Aarambh 4.0, a programme of the Officer Trainees of the 97th Common Foundation Course.

