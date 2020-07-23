Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2020 02:32:03      انڈین آواز

PM Modi urges newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs updated with policy issues

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs and urged them to keep themselves updated with the latest policy issues.

He stressed on the need to be effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field among people. During the interaction, Mr. Modi reiterated the need for constantly connecting with people and embracing latest technology as well as social media.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, it was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. He added that the group of MPs will certainly make effective contributions to Parliamentary proceedings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

India has good chance to win Hockey Medal at the Olympics: Vasudevan Baskaran

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi It has been 40 years since India won Hockey Gold in the Olympic. Vasudevan Ba ...

Football: Ace striker Sunil Chhetri urges Indian Women’s Team to prepare for AFC Asian Cup

File photo Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Men's team Captain Sunil Chhetri on Tuesday exhorted the Indian ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!