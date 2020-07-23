PM Modi urges newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs updated with policy issues

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday asked the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs and urged them to keep themselves updated with the latest policy issues.

He stressed on the need to be effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field among people. During the interaction, Mr. Modi reiterated the need for constantly connecting with people and embracing latest technology as well as social media.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, it was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. He added that the group of MPs will certainly make effective contributions to Parliamentary proceedings.