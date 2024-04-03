FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi urges BJP workers to break all old poll records

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Opposition leaders develop cold feet seeing the enthusiasm of BJP workers. He urged the workers to work with a resolve to break all old poll records.

Mr. Modi said this while addressing a digital rally through the NaMo app today. He said that a polling booth worker must remain aware of the developments around him as he is the ‘face’ of the BJP. The Prime Minister asked to ensure proper and the best preparations at booth levels, to register record wins at every booth. The workers of 22,648 booths of Sambhal, Badaun, Bareilly, Aonla, Etah, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad and Mainpuri Lok Sabha seats going to the polls in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh attended the digital rally. Mr. Modi also interacted with some booth presidents on this occasion.

During his address the Prime Minister said that in the last 10 years, Uttar Pradesh BJP workers have proved the political experts of the country wrong. He exclaimed that what the UP BJP workers know, can not even be gauged by the big experts. He added that be it Lok Sabha elections or Vidhan Sabha elections, new records are being made with their hard work.

Mr. Modi urged all booth-level workers to influence the voters not only with the ideals and culture of the BJP but also with their humility. He asked them to ensure that their work or behaviour should not hurt anyone.

