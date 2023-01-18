इंडियन आवाज़     18 Jan 2023 09:28:09      انڈین آواز
PM Modi to visit Karnataka on Thursday

Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Karnataka on Thursday to dedicate to the nation a modernised Narayanpur Left Bank Canal in Yadgiri district in the north of the state. The Left bank canal after Narayanpura reservoir on Krishna river is modernised to improve water use efficiency, reduce water loss in the command area and deliver water to the tail-end users. Speaking to media persons today in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the modernised Left Bank canal is a role model for the entire country and an important milestone in the area of irrigation.

The project was taken up with the financial assistance of the State and Central Governments. Mr. Bommai has further said that Banjara and Lambani nomads will be rehabilitated and the Prime Minister will be handing over possession certificates for the houses meant for these nomadic communities. He said the demand for houses by these nomadic communities was pending for decades and will be realised now. He added that the Prime Minister has taken several such initiatives to ensure social security for the deprived.

خبرنامہ

حیدرآباد کے آخری نظام کے پوتے مکرم جاہ ترکی میں انتقال کر گئے۔

مکرم جاہ جو حیدرآباد میں اپنے آبائی قبرستان میں دفن ہونا چاہ ...

وزیراعظم کی نیتی آیوگ میں ماہرین اقتصادیات سے بات چیت

وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی نے آج پہلے نیتی آیوگ میں معروف ماہ ...

بھارت عالمی سطح پر موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں کو کم کرنے میں سب سے آگے ہے, ہردیپ سنگھ پوری AUTO EXPO:

آٹو ایکسپو 2023 سے خطاب کرتے ہوئے پیٹرولیم اور قدرتی گیس کے وزی ...

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt cautions TV channels not to broadcast disturbing images of deaths and accidents

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has cautioned all television channels ...

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

