PM Modi to visit Karnataka on Thursday

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Karnataka on Thursday to dedicate to the nation a modernised Narayanpur Left Bank Canal in Yadgiri district in the north of the state. The Left bank canal after Narayanpura reservoir on Krishna river is modernised to improve water use efficiency, reduce water loss in the command area and deliver water to the tail-end users. Speaking to media persons today in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the modernised Left Bank canal is a role model for the entire country and an important milestone in the area of irrigation.

The project was taken up with the financial assistance of the State and Central Governments. Mr. Bommai has further said that Banjara and Lambani nomads will be rehabilitated and the Prime Minister will be handing over possession certificates for the houses meant for these nomadic communities. He said the demand for houses by these nomadic communities was pending for decades and will be realised now. He added that the Prime Minister has taken several such initiatives to ensure social security for the deprived.