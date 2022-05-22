PM Modi to visit Japan to take part in Quad Leaders’ Summit

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Japan tonight to participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo. He will be on a two-day visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Briefing media in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that apart from participating in the Quad Summit, Mr Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida.

Mr Modi will also engage with the Japanese business community and the Indian diaspora during his stay in Tokyo.

On the Quad Leaders’ Summit, Mr Kwatra said Quad cooperation is anchored in the shared values and commitment to the principles of democracy, international law, and rules-based international order as also vision for free, open and rules-based and inclusive Indo Pacific.

He said that since its first Summit, Quad has been working to implement positive and constructive agenda with a strong focus on enabling peace, prosperity and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

He said cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, biotechnology, diversification of semi conductor supply chain and security of critical cyber infrastructure are other key priority areas of cooperative measures in the Quad.

Continuing cooperation on COVID response and post COVID management of economy and health infrastructure are also important elements.

The upcoming Summit in Tokyo will provide an opportunity to take stock of the progress made so far on Quad’s initiatives and also give guidance for the future.

On Mr Modi’s bilateral meeting with the US President on the 24th of this month, the Foreign Secretary said the India US relationship is multi-faceted, diversified and has acquired momentum.

Mr Modi will also meet his Japanese counterpart. The Foreign Secretary said Japan is among India’s most important partners and Mr Modi has referred to the relationship as one of the most natural in the region.

The Foreign Secretary said it is expected that Mr Modi will meet the newly elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Tokyo.