PM Modi to visit Gujarat on 27th & 28th August

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on 27th and 28th August. He will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad on the evening of the 27th and inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj the next morning. After this, he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects in Bhuj. Prime Minister will address a programme in Gandhinagar in the evening, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India.

It has been a constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to popularise Khadi, generate awareness about Khadi products and promote the use of Khadi amongst youth. As a result of the efforts of the Prime Minister since 2014, sale of Khadi in India has witnessed a four-fold increase. In Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has witnessed a massive eight-fold increase.