PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on 5 August for ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir on 5 August.

“We have got a confirmation that Prime Minister Modi will be coming to Ayodhya on 5 August to attend the bhoomipujan (foundation stone laying) ceremony of the temple. Because of security concerns, his itinerary is not being made public,” said a senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the body set up to oversee the construction of the temple.

Soon after the ceremony, construction work on the temple will officially start. The trust has set a 2024 deadline to complete the work.The date fixed for Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’, 5 August, also happens to be the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370 in J&K.

Members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti met on Sunday to finalise a date for the ‘Bhumi Pujan’. It was decided that the most auspicious dates for commencement of construction fell between August 3 and 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi could join the crucial event between 11 AM and 1 PM on August 5 while rituals will begin that day at 8 AM, sources in the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti hinted.

For constructing of a temple 160 feet high, the plan is to dig as deep as 60 metres to ascertain suitability of soil and location. The temple may have five domes as against the three proposed earlier.