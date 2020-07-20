Private trains to ply in India by March 2023
Fatality rate of COVID-19 falls below 2.5% for first time: Govt
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
‘Some people think building temple will eradicate Covid’: Sharad Pawar on Ram temple date
Coronavirus has infected 2.5 crore Iranians: Prez Hassan Rouhani
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Jul 2020 01:10:46      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on 5 August for ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Ram Mandir

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK / AMN / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Ayodhya for the ‘bhoomi pujan’ ceremony of Ram Mandir on 5 August.

“We have got a confirmation that Prime Minister Modi will be coming to Ayodhya on 5 August to attend the bhoomipujan (foundation stone laying) ceremony of the temple. Because of security concerns, his itinerary is not being made public,” said a senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, the body set up to oversee the construction of the temple.

Soon after the ceremony, construction work on the temple will officially start. The trust has set a 2024 deadline to complete the work.The date fixed for Ram Mandir ‘bhoomi pujan’, 5 August, also happens to be the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370 in J&K.

Members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti met on Sunday to finalise a date for the ‘Bhumi Pujan’. It was decided that the most auspicious dates for commencement of construction fell between August 3 and 5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi could join the crucial event between 11 AM and 1 PM on August 5 while rituals will begin that day at 8 AM, sources in the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti hinted.

For constructing of a temple 160 feet high, the plan is to dig as deep as 60 metres to ascertain suitability of soil and location. The temple may have five domes as against the three proposed earlier.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Kapil Dev’s advice helped me decide my post retirement plans: Rahul Dravid

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Former captain Rahul Dravid has disclosed that it was all-rounder Kapil Dev's ...

NRAI Announces Dates of National Camp for Olympic Core Group Shooters

Harpal Singh Bedi National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has decided to hold Camp for the 34 Olympic C ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

UK bans its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese Huawei

WEB DESK The UK has banned its companies from sourcing 5G equipment from Chinese telecom company Huawei. Th ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!