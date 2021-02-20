PM Modi to visit Assam and West Bengal on Monday

AMN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on Monday. He will dedicate important projects of the oil and gas sector to the nation in an event organized at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Assam. Mr Modi will lay the foundation stone for Engineering Colleges during the event.
Prime Minister will inaugurate several railway projects in Hooghly, West Bengal. The extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar will be inaugurated. This 4.1 kilometre extension has been constructed at a cost of 464 crore rupees. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 kilometre long Kharagpur-Adityapur, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of one thousand 312 crore rupees. These projects will ensure better operational fluidity, less journey time and enhanced safety of train operations, as well as boost the overall economic growth of the region.