FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Apr 2022 07:09:08      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to unveil 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat through video conferencing.

As part of Hanuman Ji Chaar Dhaam Project, this statue is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand Ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

Harmanpreet Singh’s brace help India beat Germany 3-0 in Pro Hockey League

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 14 April; Riding on  drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh’s brace  India overpowe ...

Netherlands  outlast  India 3-0 in Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup semi -final

Harpal Singh Bedi Displaying  tremendous stamina and speed , Netherlands outlasted  India 3-0  to setup ...

خبرنامہ

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart