PM Modi to unveil 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat

AMN

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Morbi, Gujarat through video conferencing.

As part of Hanuman Ji Chaar Dhaam Project, this statue is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand Ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.