PM Modi to participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on May 24

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Quad Leaders’ Summit in Tokyo on 24th of this month at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will participate in the summit. Briefing media in New Delhi this evening, External Affairs Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, the summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March last year. He said, the forthcoming Quad Summit provides an opportunity to the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest. The leaders will review progress of Quad Initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaborations.

Prime Minister Modi will have a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India Japan Annual Summit which was held in March this year in New Delhi.

During the visit, Mr Modi will participate in business events with Japanese business leaders. He will also address and interact with Indian community in Japan. He will hold bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders are expected to review the India-US Strategic Partnership and follow up on discussions held during Prime Minister’s bilateral meeting with the US President last September. They will also exchange views of regional and global developments of shared interests.

Mr Modi is also likely to hold bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart. Elections are scheduled to be held in Australia on the 21st of this month. The two leaders will look at reviewing the India- Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on global and regional developments