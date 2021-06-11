PM Modi to participate in outreach sessions of G7 Summit tomorrow

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the outreach session of the G7 Summit on 12th and 13th June in virtual format.

Briefing media, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, UK currently holds the presidency of the G7 and has invited India along with South Korea and South Africa as guest countries for the G7 Summit.

The meeting will be held in hybrid mode. This is the second time Prime Minister Modi will be participating in G7.

The UK has outlined four priority areas for its Presidency.

These are leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics, promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade, tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity and championing shared values and open societies.

The leaders are expected to exchange views on the way forward, and on global recovery from the pandemic, with a focus on health and climate change.