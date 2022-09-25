PM Modi to launch 5G services in India

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 5G services in the country at India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on October 1. In a tweet, the National Broadband Mission, which operates under the Ministry of Communications, said, the rollout of 5G services in the country will take India’s digital transformation and connectivity to new heights.

Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Dharmendra Pradhan, among others, will be present at Asia’s largest technology exhibition.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal, and Vodafone Idea India head Ravinder Takkar will also be on stage with the Prime Minister on the occasion.

India Mobile Congress, planned from October 1-4, is being jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications and Cellular Operators Association of India. India Mobile Congress 2022 will focus on the evolution path of existing technology and what it holds for businesses and individuals in the future through meaningful dialogues.