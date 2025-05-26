PM Modi to inaugurate lay foundation stone of 33 projects worth ₹53,400 crore in Bhuj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 33 projects worth 53,400 crore in Bhuj today. These projects encompass key sectors such as Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development. The Prime Minister will also hold a grand road show in Bhuj. Our correspondent reports that this is PM Modi’s first visit to the border district of Kutch after Operation Sindoor. More from our correspondent.

