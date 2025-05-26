Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi to inaugurate lay foundation stone of 33 projects worth ₹53,400 crore in Bhuj

May 26, 2025
PM Modi to inaugurate lay foundation stone of 33 projects worth ₹53,400 crore in Bhuj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 33 projects worth 53,400 crore in Bhuj today. These projects encompass key sectors such as Kandla Port infrastructure, solar energy, power transmission, and road and building development. The Prime Minister will also hold a grand road show in Bhuj. Our correspondent reports that this is PM Modi’s first visit to the border district of Kutch after Operation Sindoor. More from our correspondent.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Govt to open Driving training schools in Tribal areas, says Gadkari

Jun 17, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP blast: 4 dead in explosion at firecracker Unit in Amroha

Jun 16, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Last rites of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani today evening

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!