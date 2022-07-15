PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in UP on Saturday

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Mr. Modi in a series of tweets on Friday said that tomorrow will be a special day for the people of Bundelkhand region.

He said, the state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts which will benefit the local economy tremendously. The Prime Minister said, there will be great industrial development in the region and this will bring more opportunities for the local youth.

296 Kilometres, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14 thousand 850 crore rupees, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority UPEIDA and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well.

It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It passes through seven districts, Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.