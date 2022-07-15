FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jul 2022 04:39:08      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in UP on Saturday

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Mr. Modi in a series of tweets on Friday said that tomorrow will be a special day for the people of Bundelkhand region.

He said, the state-of-the-art Bundelkhand Expressway passes through seven districts which will benefit the local economy tremendously. The Prime Minister said, there will be great industrial development in the region and this will bring more opportunities for the local youth.

296 Kilometres, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around 14 thousand 850 crore rupees, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority UPEIDA and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well.

It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. It passes through seven districts, Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Pranavi wins in style, season’s 4th title on Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Dominating the field for the third day in a row, Pranavi Urs shot 2-over 71 with four bir ...

2nd ODI: England beat India by 100 runs, level three-match series 1-1

India suffered a 100-run defeat against England in the Second One-Day International of the three-match series ...

Pranavi leads by three shots as Seher falters in the 2nd round of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Pranavi Urs carded 2-over 71 and with an aggregate par 138 for 36 holes,  extended lead ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart