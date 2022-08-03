PM to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, in Gujarat

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur in Gujarat tomorrow at 4:30 PM through video conferencing. He will inaugurate Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital at Dharampur in Valsad district. The cost of the entire project is around 200 crore rupees. It is a 250-bed multispecialty hospital with cutting-edge medical infrastructure that will provide world-class tertiary medical facilities, especially to the people of the Southern Gujarat region.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shrimad Rajchandra Animal Hospital. The 150-bed hospital will be built at a cost of around 70 crore rupees. It will be equipped with top-class facilities and a dedicated team of veterinarians and ancillary staff. The Hospital will provide holistic medical care alongside conventional medicine for the care and upkeep of animals.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Shrimad Rajchandra Center of Excellence for Women on the occasion. It will be built at an estimated cost of 40 crore rupees. It will have facilities for recreation, classrooms for self-development sessions, and rest areas. It will employ over 700 tribal women and provide a livelihood to thousands of others subsequently.