इंडियन आवाज़     22 Apr 2022 01:28:39      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue on April 25

Published On: By

Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of Raisina Dialogue on 25th of April. President of the European Union Ursula Von Der Leyen will be the chief guest at the Dialogue. Several former Prime Ministers of different countries and other dignitaries will also participate in this virtual event.

Briefing media in New Delhi on Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs’ Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, this three-day event is based on the theme – Terranova, impassioned, impatient, imperilled. He said, there are six broad thematic pillars of the dialogue including Rethinking Democracy, End of Multilateralism, Water Caucuses, Achieving Green Transitions. He said, Raisina Dialogue will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries.

Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. Every year, global leaders in policy, business, media and civil society are hosted in New Delhi to discuss cooperation on a wide range of pertinent international policy matters. The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs.

