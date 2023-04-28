इंडियन आवाज़     28 Apr 2023 01:25:46      انڈین آواز
PM Modi to inaugurate 100 Watt FM Transmitters tomorrow to boost radio connectivity in the country

Published On:

AMN

All arrangements are in place for the inauguration of four 100 Watt FM Transmitters in the Telangana, as part of the inauguration of 91 FM Transmitters in one go across the country tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating them in a virtual mode in the presence of local public representatives and senior officials of All India Radio and Prasar Bharati. All India Radio, Hyderabad, Head of Office Narendra Kumari informed that all arrangements have been made for the inauguration of the four 100 Watt FM transmitters located in Telangana including Nalgonda, Devarakonda, Ramagundam and Sirpur. Each FM transmitter has an effective coverage of about 20 kilometers radius and helps further expand FM coverage besides information and entertainment to the people.

