FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     08 Jan 2023 09:11:40      انڈین آواز

PM Modi to formally inaugurate Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Indore on Monday

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on the first day of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government will provide all help to boost investment and employment in various sectors in Madhya Pradesh.

During a meeting with NRIs and industrialists, Mr. Chouhan said that new investment is also welcome in the renewable energy sector.

Another important event of the first day was panel discussion on “Role of Diaspora Youth in Innovations and New Technologies”. The session was chaired by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur.

Mr. Thakur said that the Yuva Pravasi Sammelan is not only an effort to connect them to their roots but also to explores new possibilities.

Talking about youth power of India, the Union Minister added that Indian youths have such enthusiasm and passion that they will always make India proud whichever part of the world they go to.

Various Pravasi youth also shared their views with the Minister.

Later speaking to the media, Mr. Thakur said that overseas Indians are diaspora capital for us. In response to a question, he said that the government is continuously taking various steps from creating employment for the youth to boosting the economy.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

The theme of the PBD Convention is “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستانی ٹھگوں نے امریکیوں سے 10ارب ڈالر ٹھگ لیے

محبت کے نام پر سب سے زیادہ ٹھگی جاوید اخترہندوستان میں غی ...

آدھار کے استعمال احتیاط بہت ضروری

عندلیب اختر آدھار کارڈ آج کے دور میں ایک اہم دستاویز ہے۔ آج ...

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Social justice should be prime objective of Digital innovation, says President Murmu

Prez Give away the Digital India Awards 2022 to the winners Andalib Akhter / NEW DELHI President ...

Scientific community will play important in achieving new heights: PM at Science Congress

By Andalib Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today that India's scientific community would play an impor ...

@Powered By: Logicsart