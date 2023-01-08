PM Modi to formally inaugurate Pravasi Bhartiya Divas convention in Indore on Monday

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally inaugurate the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention tomorrow in Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on the first day of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas today, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the government will provide all help to boost investment and employment in various sectors in Madhya Pradesh.

During a meeting with NRIs and industrialists, Mr. Chouhan said that new investment is also welcome in the renewable energy sector.

Another important event of the first day was panel discussion on “Role of Diaspora Youth in Innovations and New Technologies”. The session was chaired by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur.

Mr. Thakur said that the Yuva Pravasi Sammelan is not only an effort to connect them to their roots but also to explores new possibilities.

Talking about youth power of India, the Union Minister added that Indian youths have such enthusiasm and passion that they will always make India proud whichever part of the world they go to.

Various Pravasi youth also shared their views with the Minister.

Later speaking to the media, Mr. Thakur said that overseas Indians are diaspora capital for us. In response to a question, he said that the government is continuously taking various steps from creating employment for the youth to boosting the economy.

President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session and present the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

The theme of the PBD Convention is “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”.