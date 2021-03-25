Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Bangladesh

TIA WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will start a two-day visit to Dhaka from tomorrow. Mr Modi is visiting Bangladesh to take part in the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh and the 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh will be of very special significance in reinforcing the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to a foregin country after the COVID 19 pandemic which signifies the importance India attaches to its ties with Bangladesh.

During his visit to Bangladesh Prime Minister Modi will join the national day celebration of Bangladesh on 26 March and deliver an address at the National Parade ground in Dhaka. He will also hold delegation level talks and restricted talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. Prime Minister Modi will also call upon President Abdul Hamid of Bangladesh.

Several programmes are lined up during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh. He will jointly inaugurate the Bangabandhu- Bapu exhibition with Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with representatives of the 14 party ruling alliance and main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). He will also meet community leaders, youth icons and liberation war fighters ‘Muktijoddhas’ during the visit.

Travelling to various parts of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister will visit heritage sites of cultural importance in Satkhira and Orakandi in the country. He will be the first Prime Minister to visit the Bangabandhu Mausoleum at the birthplace of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Gopalganj district.

A range of agreements will be signed during the visit of Prime Minister Modi covering areas like Disaster management, trade and oceanography among others reinforcing existing areas of cooperation and also introducing new areas of cooperation.

Beyond the agreements, new announcements will be made in the areas of culture, preservation of the 1971 spirit and cooperation in health and power sectors during the high level visit.

