PM Modi to deliver a keynote address virtually at United Nations tomorrow

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a keynote address virtually at the United Nations during the High-Level Dialogue on Desertification, Land Degradation and Drought tomorrow. The Permanent Mission of India to the UN has said that the Prime Minister will be speaking at the Opening Segment in his capacity as the President of the 14th Session of the Conference of Parties of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).

It said that the President of the General Assembly, Deputy Secretary General, President of ECOSOC and Executive-Secretary of the UNCCD will also speak on this occasion.

The High-Level Dialogue will assess the progress made in the fight against desertification, land degradation and drought. It will also map the way forward in view of the end of the UN Decade for Deserts and the Fight against Desertification and the beginning of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. This will include generating momentum and raising ambition for using land restoration as a key entry point.

The discussions at the dialogue will highlight the importance of leveraging accelerated action on land-based solutions for climate and biodiversity. The High-Level Dialogue will see participation of several other Heads of States and Governments and Ministers.