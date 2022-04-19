PM Modi to confer Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on 15th Civil Services Day

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Awards for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 on 21st of this month to mark the 15th Civil Services Day. The Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Ministry said, Prime Minister Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by districts and organizations of the Central and State governments for the welfare of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also release e-books on success stories on the implementation of the identified priority programmes and innovations. A film on the Award winning initiatives will also be screened before the presentation of awards. The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances will organize a two day Civil Services Day function in New Delhi from tomorrow. Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances Dr Jitendra Singh will be the Chief Guest at the inaugural function. The two day event is expected to witness more than two thousand 500 participants.