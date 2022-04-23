FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to attend National Panchayati Raj Day function in Jammu and Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day at around 11.30 A.M. tomorrow and address all the Gram Sabhas across the country. He will visit Palli Panchayat in Samba district.

During the visit, Mr Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around twenty thousand crore rupees. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over three thousand one hundred crore rupees.

The 8.45-kilometre long tunnel will reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 kilometres and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour. Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over seven thousand 500 crore rupees.

The Prime Minister will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the

