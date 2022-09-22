FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM Modi to attend ex Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in funeral in Tokyo on Sep 27th.

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on 27th of this month to attend the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Mr Modi will also meet his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida during the visit.

Replying to a media query, Mr Bagchi urged Indian nationals to exercise caution before taking up job offers in Thailand. He said they are aware of IT companies recruiting Indian workers on the pretext of employment opportunities in Thailand who are then taken illegally to Myanmar.

He said that due to the efforts of Indian Missions in Thailand and Myanmar, rescue of some of the victims has been facilitated. He stressed that visa on arrival scheme in Thailand does not permit employment. He said Indian Embassies in Thailand and Myanmar have issued advisories in this regard and the matter has also been taken up with the governments of Thailand and Myanmar.

On Khalistan referendum in Canada, the spokesperson said termed it as a farcical exercise that was held by extremist and radical elements in Canada. He said the matter has been taken up with Canadian authorities through diplomatic channels. Mr Bagchi said India finds it deeply objectionable that politically motivated exercises are allowed to take place in a friendly country. He said government of India will continue to press the government of Canada on this matter.

