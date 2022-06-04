PM Modi to attend a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ at Vigyan Bhawan on June 5

AMN

File PicPrime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a programme on ‘Save Soil Movement’ at Vigyan Bhawan on Sunday at 11 AM on the occasion of World Environment Day. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering during the programme.

‘Save Soil Movement’ is a global movement to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve soil. The movement was started by Sadhguru in March this year, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. 5th June marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey. Prime Minister’s participation in the programme will be reflective of the shared concerns and commitment towards improving the health of soil in the country.