PM Modi to address party workers on occasion of foundation day of BJP on April 6

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers from across the country on the occasion of foundation day of BJP on 6th April. Mr. Modi will address the Party workers through video conference at 10.30 AM. Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda will also deliver his address. On this occasion, various activities will be organised at all booths by the party in the country. The BJP workers will hold discussion about the policy of the party and the various welfare schemes of Narendra Modi government will also be discussed.