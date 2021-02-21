PM Modi to address BJP national office bearers’ meeting in New Delhi today

AMN
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of BJP’s national office bearers in New Delhi today. Besides party’s national office bearers, BJP state in-charges, state presidents and others will participate in the meeting.
Ahead of the meeting, BJP President J P Nadda held party’s organisational meetings last evening and deliberated upon the agenda of the meeting.
The meeting assumes significance in view of upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam and other states as well as farmers’ protest against the new farm laws.