08 Dec 2022

PM Modi thanks people of Gujarat for BJP grand victory

Published On:

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the people of Gujarat for giving BJP  a landslide victory in the State Assembly elections.  Mr Modi said, he is overcome with  lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. He added that people blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace.  The  Prime Minister said that each of the workers is a champion and this historic win would never be possible without their exceptional hard work whom he termed as the real strength of the party.

On Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results, Mr Modi thanked the people of the State for their affection and support for the BJP. He said,  work to fulfill the aspirations of the State will continue and the party will raise people’s issues in the times to come.

Gujarat, the ruling BJP is all set to retain power in the state for a record 7th time. The oath-taking ceremony of the new BJP government will be held on the 12th of this month. State Party President C R Patil announced this at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar today. Talking to the media, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other party leaders thanked the voters of the state for keeping faith in BJP.

All prominent faces of the BJP, including, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his several ministers including Harsh Sanghavi, Kanubhai Desai, Manisha Ben Vakil and Rushikesh Patel along with party’s youth leaders Alpesh Thakor and Hardik Patel have won from their respective seats. BJP’s Rivaba Jadeja is leading on the Jamnagar North seat by a margin of 50456 votes. From Congress, Shailesh Parmar, Arjun Morvadhia and Imran Khedawala have won their seats. Senior Congress leaders Paresh Dhanani and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva have lost from their seats. AAP has won four constituencies including, Gariadhar, Jam Jodhpur and Visavadar and the party is leading in one seat. However, AAP’s Chief Ministerial Candidate Ishudan Gadhvi lost to BJP’s Ayar Mulubhai Hardasbhai Bera by a margin of 18745 votes.

Celebrations have already begun at the BJP’s state headquarters ‘Kamalam’ in Gandhinagar. Party leaders and workers are bursting crackers, raising slogans and distributing sweets to celebrate the Party’s unprecedented performance in the assembly polls in Gujarat.

In 2017, BJP had won 99 seats while Congress got 77 in the 182-member assembly. The BJP has been in power since 1995.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has said that the party’s victory in the Gujarat Assembly Polls shows people’s faith in its policies. In a tweet, Mr. Nadda congratulated Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the party’s state chief C.R. Patil and other party workers following BJP’s victory in the state assembly polls. He said the state has set new records of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership in the last two decades. Mr. Nadda added, as a result, the people of Gujarat have blessed the party with a new record victory.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has congratulated the people of Gujarat for voting in high numbers for the Bhartiya Janta Party. He also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their efforts in developing the state and earning the confidence of voters.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has congratulated the people of Gujarat for ensuring BJP’s record-breaking win. Addressing a press conference in Mumbai this afternoon, Mr. Fadnavis said the unprecedented win has proved that there was no anti-incumbency despite the party being in power for the last 27 years.

On the Himachal results, Mr. Fadnavis said the party has received 42 percent votes, just one percent less than Congress. 

