PM Modi thanks global leaders for support towards India’s G-20 presidency

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude and thanked global leaders for extending their support towards India’s G-20 presidency.

Mr. Modi thanked US President Joe Biden saying that Mr. Biden’s valued support will be a source of strength during India’s G-20 Presidency. Mr. Modi highlighted the importance of working together to build a better planet.

The Prime Minister also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his support to India’s G-20 Presidency saying that he looks forward to consulting Mr. Macron closely during the Presidency.

Responding to a tweet by Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, the Prime Minister said, Mr. Kishida’s solidarity is vital as Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being. Mr. Modi said, he is confident that the world will continue to learn from Japan’s successes on various fronts.

In his response to a congratulatory message from the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, Mr. Modi said, he looks forward to their active participation. The Prime Minister stressed on working collectively towards furthering global good.

On the wishes conveyed by the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez on India’s G-20 presidency, Prime Minister Modi expressed gratitude for his kind words highlighting the importance of working collectively to mitigate the challenges of the present to leave a better planet for the coming generations.