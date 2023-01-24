इंडियन आवाज़     25 Jan 2023 12:41:32      انڈین آواز
PM Modi stresses on role of family in tackling stigma around children mental health

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees at his residence in New Delhi. During the interaction, Mr Modi presented souvenirs to all the awardees and discussed their achievements on a one-to-one basis, which was followed by interaction with the entire group. Prime Minister Modi engaged in an open-hearted interaction in an informal setting.

He suggested the awardees start solving small problems, gradually build capacity, enhance capability and develop the confidence to solve bigger problems as they go ahead in life. Discussing the issue of mental health and problems faced by children, Mr Modi talked about tackling stigma around the issue and the important role of family in tackling such issues. The children asked him various questions about the challenges they face and sought his guidance on a variety of topics.

Several other topics were also taken up by the Prime Minister during the interaction, including the benefits of playing Chess, taking up art and culture as a career, research and innovation and spirituality, among others. During the interaction, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani was also present.

The Government has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in six categories, namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture and Bravery. Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of one lakh rupees and a certificate. This year, 11 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected. The awardees, 6 boys and 5 girls, hail from 11 States and UTs.

