इंडियन आवाज़     03 Mar 2022 10:45:25      انڈین آواز

PM Modi speaks to President Putin; Discusses safe passage for Indian nationals

file photo

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on the Ukraine conflict. The telephonic conversation pertained to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, especially in Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck. In a statement, PMO said, the two leaders discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas. It is the second telephonic conversation between Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin since the beginning of the conflict. PM Modi last spoke to the Russian President on February 25, wherein he had called for an immediate cessation of violence.

