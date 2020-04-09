PM Modi, South Korean Prez Moon Jae-in discuss steps to tackle COVID-19

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in today discussed COVID-19 global pandemic and the challenges it posed to the global health systems and economic situation. During the telephonic conversation, both leaders shared information about the steps taken in their countries to tackle the pandemic. The two leaders agreed that their experts would continue to consult each other and share experiences, as they research solutions for COVID-19.

Mr Modi expressed appreciation for the technology-based response deployed by the South Korea for managing the crisis. He also expressed appreciation to the Korean government for facilitating supplies and transport of medical equipment being sourced by Indian companies.

South Korean President Moon Jai-In appreciated the way Indian authorities have motivated the vast Indian population in fight against the pandemic with unity of purpose. The Korean President thanked Prime Minister Modi for the support being provided by Indian authorities to Korean citizens in India.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to President Moon for the forthcoming National Assembly Elections in South Korea.